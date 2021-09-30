House hunting? Look no further!! Located on the westside (close to Lyons park), this house has two bedrooms and one bath. There is also a dormer that could easily be a third bedroom. This property has a large fenced in backyard, off~street parking, and is located on a quiet street. With a little TLC, this house could be made into a home. Property is being sold AS~IS..
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $89,900
