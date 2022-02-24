This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Morningside bungalow has been renovated and is ready for you to call it home! The home has vinyl siding, new roof shingles, a new front porch, new carpet, new interior paint, vinyl flooring and much more. It is move in ready!
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $95,000
