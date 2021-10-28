2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $95,000

Enjoy the Pride of Ownership with the purchase of this “Diamond in the Rough”. This 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom Ranch home is just waiting for the right buyer. New paint, carpet, and flooring will transform this house into a home. The maintenance free exterior features newer vinyl siding. The main floor features living room, dine-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The basement features a family room which is currently being used as a non-conforming bedroom, with an adjacent walk-in closet. There is ample storage space in the utility room/laundry room. This property is being sold AS IS...