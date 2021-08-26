2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $95,000

Calling all investors!! Here`s a good one to put in your investment portfolio. It`s ready to be flipped or kept as a rental!! So many possibilities with this one!! Fantastic location in the heart of morningside near the elementary school and close to shopping too. Newer roof and siding(2018) and new AC unit 2019. House has loads of potential and features a living room on the main that opens up to the very functional kitchen with a opening to dining room. Also on the main floor is one standard size bedroom with double closet, a 2nd larger bedroom with double closet, and very spacious main floor full bath. Upstairs you`ll find a bonus finished dormer that could be a 3rd bedroom or flexible space. Downstairs is unfinished but provides good storage. The flat backyard is completely fenced in and there`s a detached garage. This ones needs cosmetic TLC and is being offered in it`s current condition "as is". Priced to sell!!!