Investor special! New siding, stacked brick front, front concrete slab, windows, shingles, gutters. Inside needs some TLC! Eat-in kitchen with main-floor laundry. Two bedrooms with a large hallway that could be used for a computer area or storage. Basement unfinished, accessed through backyard hatch door. Fenced backyard with shed, great for a storage area or workshop. All measurements approximate. Home to be sold as is, where is.
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $99,000
