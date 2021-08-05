 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $99,000

Seller is a licensed real estate agent. Building was the American Legion converted into single family home. Put in an extra bathroom upstairs and a shower downstairs. Property was getting $1000 rent. Needs TLC & selling as-is. Room sizes may vary.

