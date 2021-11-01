 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $99,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $99,000

Checkout this cozy 2br\1bath bungalow located in Morningside. This property makes a great starter home which features many updates including a large porch with newer steps, fresh paint, new carpet, and all around great area for some fresh air outdoors. Enjoy the large windows throughout the home which gives plenty natural lighting. Also, the open concept feel of the living room and dining room. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and enough space for queen size mattresses. Kitchen has fresh bright white paint which gives a really clean look upon entrance. Basements offers storage space, and Laundry. (Additional off-street parking space). Non-conforming lot. Don`t let this one slip away!!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Injury dampens mood after St. Mary's win

Injury dampens mood after St. Mary's win

Smiles and pats on the back were replaced by tears and hugs after Remsen St. Mary’s beat Kingsley-Pierson 46-6 in an Iowa 8-player second round game here Friday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News