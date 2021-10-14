This charming, affordable home won't last long! Some newer updates include, furnace, back door, windows & lead hazard removal all in 2016. Kitchen had new countertops, cabinets, sink & faucet in 2016. New stairs to the basement and a closet door in master bedroom in 2015. New roof in 2013 with a complete tear off. The basement is block and ready for the new owner to finish it off! This home features a nice sized flat backyard with a firepit. The yard is almost all the way fenced in. The house and 1 stall detached garage have vinyl siding for easy maintenance! All of the furniture is negotiable!
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $99,500
