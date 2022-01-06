Move in ready Morningside Charmer!! Low Maintenance Exterior combined with a updated interior make this home one that will catch most buyers eyes!! On the outside you will find a partially privacy fenced back yard, small garage, newer roof, and maintenance free siding and vinyl windows. Moving inside you will see fresh paint, clean floors, updated bath and laundry rooms. Owner is including all the appliances (Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer) to make this a turn key property!! Mechanicals (electrical, hvac, H2O heater) have been updated in recent years all adding to the new owners peace of mind!!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $99,900
