 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $99,900

This is a home cheaper than Rent. One owner for 40 years. Quiet neighborhood near Briar Cliff. 3 Bedroom, 1 bath, eat in kitchen, flat lot Great shed in fenced yard with nice decks. Sump Pump Windows replaced, newer roof. Easy to show..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News