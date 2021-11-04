Located on a quiet street just behind Hy-Vee this one has a lot to like! The sellers have been very busy in recent years with updates inside and out including installing central A/C! 2 (+den) bedroom home is move in ready with updated floors, paint, kitchen, water heater and bath! The outside is maintenance free with a newer roof, new gutters (w/ leaf guards), concrete patio and two storage sheds.
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $99,900
