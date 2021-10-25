 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $189,950

2 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $189,950

Well cared for home featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, open kitchen and dining area. newer floor covering, bay window in the livingroom, walk in tub, fenced back yard, white fencing in the front and side yards, great street appeal. This is a must see!! Doll house move in condition..

