2 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $279,000

To be built - completion date June 2022. New condos located next to New surgery center in SSC. 2 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage. Open concept, granite countertops. Fantastic master suite with tile shower. Open concept floorplan - full unfinished basement. Beautiful living/dining area. Main floor laundry Association fee of $150/mo includes lawn and snow removal.

