 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $289,000

2 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $289,000

New condos located next to New surgery center in SSC. 2 bedroom\2 bath\2 car garage. Open concept, granite countertops. Fantastic master suite with tile shower. Open concept floorplan - full unfinished basement. Beautiful living\dining area. Main floor laundry Association fee of $150\mo includes lawn and snow removal..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sketched in: A new mural goes up in Sioux City

Sketched in: A new mural goes up in Sioux City

The finished mural will face Hamilton Boulevard and includes depictions of Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group. Manzanares, a native of Mexico who lives in Omaha, said he expects to have the mural completed in approximately two weeks.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News