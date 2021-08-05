2 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $295,000

Enjoy the life in the newest one of a kind walking community in Siouxland. Flatwater Crossing offers so much between community areas, retail such as a new coffee shop opening soon and beautiful views of the river with a boat dock. This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom patio home offers over 1500 sq ft with high quality finishes . Open concept with lots of natural daylight. Plenty of high quality cabinets and counter top space in this kitchen with a walk in pantry and a large island that can seat several people plus there is a dining room area that has room for a large table. Stainless steel appliances included and quartz counter tops throughout the home. Beautiful master bedroom with an en suite bathroom that includes a double sink vanity and a walk in tiled shower plus large walk in closet . Living room offers a beautiful stone fireplace , large window that overlooks the beautiful green areas and a door that goes out to the front porch. Great area to enjoy the views and relax. Floors in the home and garage are heated. Attached 3 car garage with extra area for a workshop. Sprinkler system and sod..