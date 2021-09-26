2 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $300,000

This immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home sits on a level, landscaped yard across the street from Cardinal Park. A large porch welcomes you to this home. Great place to sit and watch the park. As you enter the home there is a large living room with carpet and wood burning fireplace that is open to the formal dining room with built in hutch. A more casual dining area has a slider to the 17 x 11 Trex deck where you can overlook the level back yard. This dining area is open to the kitchen with oak cabinets, 2 large pantry closets with pull out organizers, a spice rack, 2 lazy Susan`s, an electric stove, a Bosch dishwasher, a large sink with 2 wash basins plus a disposal basin, an oven plus a convection oven, new frig, and a movable island. A convenient main floor laundry is off the kitchen and has access to the back yard and to the garage. Both the bedrooms have carpet and lots of closet space. The full bathroom has a separate tub, separate shower, and a single vanity. Lots of storage throughout this home with 2 more large closets in hallways. The lower level has a large family room with newer carpet. The owner used the kitchen in this level as their canning kitchen as it has a stove, frig and sink. A closet off the kitchen has lots of shelves for storage. The first den area has a double closet and carpet, and the second den has carpet and this could be a flexible area as a craft room or work out room. The lower level full bathroom has a fun red tub and red sink, separate shower and a single vanity. This home has a heat pump, the water softener stays. The yard is sprinkled, and has an electric water heater. The 24 x 36 garage is very deep and could hold 4 vehicles or the extra space could be used as a work shop. Wired for security system. Prefer closing and possession date to be after 11~1..