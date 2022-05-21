 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $309,000

Great 2 bedroom Townhome with top of line upgrades. 2 bedroom/2 bath and 3 car garage. Master suite with tile walk in shower, granite countertops throughout, oversized 3 car garage. Full unfinished basement. Open concept, fireplace and much more. Buyer can still choose flooring..

