Enjoy the life in the newest walking community in Siouxland. Flatwater Crossing will offer so much in community areas,beautiful views of the river with a boat dock. This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom patio home offers over 1500 sq ft with high quality finishes. The home is open concept with lots of natural daylight. Plenty of high quality cabinets and quartz counter top space in this kitchen that has a walk in pantry and a large island that can seat several people. Plus there is a dining room area that has room for a large table. Stainless steel appliances are included and the entire home has hot water heated floors!! Even the garage!! The home has a beautiful master bedroom with en suite that includes a double~sink vanity and a walk in tiled shower AND large walk in closet . The living room has a beautiful stone fireplace, large window that overlooks the beautiful outdoor green areas. All of he living areas have LVT floors for low maintenance and that great warm feel from the in floor heat. The home also has an attached 3 car garage with extra area for a workshop, and the owners have installed a cool elevator in the garage for holiday or other storage. Be sure to ask about that!!!