Living is easy in this impressive, generously spacious home with riverfront views and boat dock access. Professionally designed townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with unfinished basement. Sleek and stylish kitchen with lots of high quality cabinets and quartz counter tops. Living room host beautiful fireplace with large window overlooking the river and a door to a Trek composite deck. Impressive master bedroom with large walk in closet with custom designed organizer and a luxurious master bathroom with a double sink vanity and a deluxe tiled shower. At buyers request a bid can be given to finish the basement per their preference. There will be an HOA fee to cover the cost of maintaining the outside area and landscaping as the city takes care of the garbage and street upkeep at this time the amount is undetermined. Be one of the first to enjoy living at the new Flatwater Crossing community. Listing agent is an employee of HoChunk, Inc.
2 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $335,000
