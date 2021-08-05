2 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $375,000

Living is easy in this impressive, generously spacious home with riverfront views and boat dock access. Professionally designed two story townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with unfinished basement. Sleek and stylish kitchen with lots of high quality cabinets and quartz counter tops. Living room host beautiful fireplace with large windows overlooking the river and a door to a Trek composite deck. Impressive master bedroom on the 2nd floor with 2 large walk in closet with custom designed organizers and a luxurious master bathroom with a double sink vanity and a deluxe tiled shower. The second floor offers the master bedroom and the 2nd bedroom, laundry area close to the bedrooms and an additional living space for an office or a casual seating area next to the master bedroom with large windows and doors to enter the private covered deck area. Enjoy the phenomenal views from the deck to the river and beyond. Great private relaxing area to entertain since there is electric and other items to appreciate all year around. At buyers request a bid can be given to finish the basement per their preference. There will be an HOA fee to cover the cost of maintaining the outside area and landscaping as the city takes care of the garbage and street upkeep at this time the amount is undetermined. Be one of the first to enjoy living at the new Flatwater Crossing community. Listing agent, is an employee of HoChunk, Inc..