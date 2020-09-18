2020 top Siouxland restaurants

Who else made the cut? More winners are right here.
ASIAN OR ETHNIC
Da Kao Restaurant
800 W. Seventh St., Sioux City
Authentic Vietnamese and Chinese meals available for dine-in and take-out.
Diamond Thai Cuisine
515 W. Seventh St., Sioux City
The tasty and aromatic cuisine of Thaiand is on full display at this popular, family owned Westside eatery.
Golden Bowl
1408 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City
712-277-1660
Chinese staples like Sesame Chicken and Mongolian Beef served up in a comfortable, unpretentious manner.
HuHot Mongolian Grill
4229 S. Lakeport St., Sioux City
712-224-3400
Create your own unlimited stir fry by choosing meats, veggies and Asian-inspired sauces. It will then be cooked before your eyes.
Ichiban Japanese Steak House
4567 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City
712-224-0009
Tokyo-style Teppanyaki and Hibachi come to the Heartlands. Stick around for the sushi but the Sake Bombs will keep you coming back for more.
Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen & Catering
300 First St., Sergeant Bluff
712-943-1551
Talk about a melting pot! Filipino cooking takes the best elements of Asian and Spanish cuisine while making a distinct taste of its own.
DINER FARE
Crystal Cafe Truck Stop
4601 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City
402-494-5471
Classic American truck stop comfort food, served 24/7. Nothing fancy, just good eating!
Johnnie Mars Family Restaurant
2402 E. Lewis Blvd., Sioux City
712-252-7802
Classic American comfort foods plus a selection of Greek specialties in addition to breakfast served all day long.
FAST CASUAL
Chick-Fil-A
448 Sergeant Road, Sioux City
712-276-4233
Wide selection of chicken sandwiches, salads, soups and sides.
Greek to Me
5714 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City
712-274-2570
Yummy gyros, Athenian burgers and some things that don't sound Greek to us (hello, Greek Nachos and Gyro Pizzas!) Let's call it inspired by Greek Isles, shall we?
Iowa BBQ Company
100 Plymouth St. S.W., Le Mars
712-541-6606
Brisket, pulled pork, sausage links and chicken smoked by expert pitmasters. however, don't dawdle. Once that day's food is gone, they're done with their service.
Pickerman's
1762 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City
712-224-7687
Sioux City's original soup & sandwich shop has been creating custom-made food on the go for years.
FAST FOOD
Jim's Burgers
800 Pierce St.; 4030 Floyd Blvd., 30 Fifth Ave., Le Mars
712-252-1197; 712-239-1460; 712-546-6030
Offers wide variety of breakfast favorites in addition to burgers, specialty sandwiches and Mexican fare.
Tastee Inn & Out
2610 Gordon Drive, Sioux City
712-255-0857
Classic taverns served at a classic drive-in eatery that has been around for more than 65 years. Grab a Shopper's Special and eat for a week!
FINE DINING
Archie's Waeside Steakhouse
224 Fourth St. N.E., Le Mars
712-546-7011
Nationally known and family-owned chophouse serving traditional steaks, pork and seafood dinners in a low-key setting.
Beano & Sherry's Casino
200 Military Road, North Sioux City
605-232-9077
Feeling lucky? Then, check out a wide assortment of casino steak, pork and seafood faves at this popular North Sioux City destination spot.
Fireside Steakhouse & Lounge
121 East Main St., Anthon, Iowa
Steakhouse featuring prime rib, house-cut ribeyes and sirloins. Seafood, broiled chicken and steak burgers are also available.
Kahill's Chophouse
385 E. Fourth St., South Sioux City
402-494-5025
Gourmet food and elegant decor inside a restaurant that feature picturesque views of the Missouri River.
Minerva's Restaurant and Bar
2945 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City
712-277-0800
Traditional upscale steak, fish and chophouse with pastas, salads and an extensive wine list.
Rebos
1107 Fourth St., Sioux City
712-560-4144
You can't keep a good restaurant down. Late last year, Chef Brian Rees decided to bring back his popular Rebos eatery. With some new recipes as well as longtime faves, this Historic Fourth Street staple is back in business.
Soho Kitchen & Bar
1024 Fourth St., Sioux City
712-258-3434
Menu full of American, made-from-scratch favorites including pastas, soups and skyscraper sandwiches.
Table 32
100 Virginia St., Sioux City
712-454-1866
Craft American food and drink served unpretentiously in an upscale setting.
Trattoria Fresco
511 Fourth St., Sioux City
712-560-3500
Authentic Italian fare served in an elegant, romantic atmosphere.
MEXICAN/TEX-MEX CUISINE
Blue Tequila
148 Gaul Drive, Sergeant Bluff; 15 First St. N.E. Le Mars
712-943-1478
Over-the-top entrees and ginormous margaritas will make you salivate at this colorful Mexican eatery.
Campestre Mexican Restaurant
1800 Pierce St., Sioux City
712-252-0555
Top-notch ingredients and creative cuisine make this a go-to place for authentic Mexican cuisine.
El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant
2101 Cornhusker Drive, South Sioux City
402-404-2777
Fajitas, entomatadas and Chile Colorado served piping hot from the kitchen are sure to be a crowd-pleaser for your crew.
Monterey Mexican Restaurant
3138 Singing Hills Blvd., Sioux City
712-222-1203
Made-to-order quesadillas and burritos served in a casual setting. Kids menu are also available at this family-friendly eatery.
Navarrete's
3124 North Highway 75, Sioux City
712-277-9778
Legendary Tex-Mex cuisine made by the family that first popularized it in Sioux City. Ask for extra chili gravy because we could drink that stuff with a straw!
PIZZA
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizza
1388 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City
712-274-3784
Create your own Neapolitan pizza from sauce, crust, cheeses, meats, veggies and more.
El Fredo Pizza
523 West 19th St., Sioux City
712-258-0691
Quality ingredients and family recipes from a restaurant that have been around for the past six decades.
Jerry's Pizza
1417 Morningside Ave., W. 25th St. and Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City
712-276-1359; 712-252-5105
Take-out or delivery of pizza from a legendary Sioux City business.
Old Chicago
5050 Sergeant Road, Sioux City
712-224-0700
Featuring handcrafted pizzas and pastas as well as the best local and regional craft beers and taproom fare.
PUB FARE
4 Brothers Bar & Grill
1430 Two Rivers Blvd. Le Mars; 50 St. Andrews Way, Sioux Center; 3322 Singing Hills Blvd., Sioux City
712-548-4444; 712-722-4444
Burgers, sandwiches, salads, wraps and pastas, along with a full craft beer and cocktail menu.
The Diving Elk
1101 Fourth St., Sioux City
712-234-0000
Revolving craft beer list, classic cocktails and quality local foods that change with the season.
Marto Brewing Co.
930 Fourth St., Sioux City
712-560-3397
Craft beer joins forces with craft beer as Erik Martin's critically acclaimed beers accompany a wide assortment of gourmet favorites.
P's Pizza House
630 Eighth Ave. S.W., Le Mars; 300 Gold Circle, Dakota Dunes.
712-546-8777; 605-540-0878
Pasta, wings, sandwiches and regional American pizza serve in a sleek, contemporary setting.
Sneaky's
3711 Gordon Drive, Sioux City
712-252-0522
Family-owned for 40 years and well-known for chicken, ribs and comfort food favorites.
Texas Roadhouse
5130 Sergeant Road, Sioux City
712-274-7427
Hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and made-from scratch sides in a classic roadhouse fashion.
Wheelhouse Bar & Grill
4501 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City
712-224-4920
BBQ, pizza, sandwiches and a wide assortment of All-American side dishes.
