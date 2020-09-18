 Skip to main content
2020 top Siouxland restaurants
ASIAN OR ETHNIC

Da Kao Restaurant

800 W. Seventh St., Sioux City

Authentic Vietnamese and Chinese meals available for dine-in and take-out.

Diamond Thai Cuisine

515 W. Seventh St., Sioux City

The tasty and aromatic cuisine of Thaiand is on full display at this popular, family owned Westside eatery.

Golden Bowl 

1408 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City

712-277-1660

Chinese staples like Sesame Chicken and Mongolian Beef served up in a comfortable, unpretentious manner.

HuHot Mongolian Grill

4229 S. Lakeport St., Sioux City

712-224-3400

Create your own unlimited stir fry by choosing meats, veggies and Asian-inspired sauces. It will then be cooked before your eyes.

Ichiban Japanese Steak House

4567 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City

712-224-0009

Tokyo-style Teppanyaki and Hibachi come to the Heartlands. Stick around for the sushi but the Sake Bombs will keep you coming back for more.

Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen & Catering

300 First St., Sergeant Bluff

712-943-1551

Talk about a melting pot! Filipino cooking takes the best elements of Asian and Spanish cuisine while making a distinct taste of its own. 

DINER FARE

Crystal Cafe Truck Stop

4601 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City

402-494-5471

Classic American truck stop comfort food, served 24/7. Nothing fancy, just good eating!

Johnnie Mars Family Restaurant

2402 E. Lewis Blvd., Sioux City

712-252-7802

Classic American comfort foods plus a selection of Greek specialties in addition to breakfast served all day long.

FAST CASUAL

Chick-Fil-A

448 Sergeant Road, Sioux City

712-276-4233

Wide selection of chicken sandwiches, salads, soups and sides.

Greek to Me

5714 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City

712-274-2570

Yummy gyros, Athenian burgers and some things that don't sound Greek to us (hello, Greek Nachos and Gyro Pizzas!) Let's call it inspired by Greek Isles, shall we?

Iowa BBQ Company

100 Plymouth St. S.W., Le Mars

712-541-6606

Brisket, pulled pork, sausage links and chicken smoked by expert pitmasters. however, don't dawdle. Once that day's food is gone, they're done with their service.

Pickerman's

1762 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City

712-224-7687

Sioux City's original soup & sandwich shop has been creating custom-made food on the go for years. 

FAST FOOD

Jim's Burgers

800 Pierce St.; 4030 Floyd Blvd., 30 Fifth Ave., Le Mars

712-252-1197; 712-239-1460; 712-546-6030

Offers wide variety of breakfast favorites in addition to burgers, specialty sandwiches and Mexican fare.

Tastee Inn & Out

2610 Gordon Drive, Sioux City 

712-255-0857

Classic taverns served at a classic drive-in eatery that has been around for more than 65 years. Grab a Shopper's Special and eat for a week!

FINE DINING

Archie's Waeside Steakhouse

224 Fourth St. N.E., Le Mars

712-546-7011

Nationally known and family-owned chophouse serving traditional steaks, pork and seafood dinners in a low-key setting.

Beano & Sherry's Casino

200 Military Road, North Sioux City

605-232-9077

Feeling lucky? Then, check out a wide assortment of casino steak, pork and seafood faves at this popular North Sioux City destination spot.

Fireside Steakhouse & Lounge

121 East Main St., Anthon, Iowa

Steakhouse featuring prime rib, house-cut ribeyes and sirloins. Seafood, broiled chicken and steak burgers are also available.

Kahill's Chophouse

385 E. Fourth St., South Sioux City

402-494-5025

Gourmet food and elegant decor inside a restaurant that feature picturesque views of the Missouri River.

Minerva's Restaurant and Bar

2945 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City

712-277-0800

Traditional upscale steak, fish and chophouse with pastas, salads and an extensive wine list.

Rebos

1107 Fourth St., Sioux City

712-560-4144

You can't keep a good restaurant down. Late last year, Chef Brian Rees decided to bring back his popular Rebos eatery. With some new recipes as well as longtime faves, this Historic Fourth Street staple is back in business.

Soho Kitchen & Bar

1024 Fourth St., Sioux City

712-258-3434

Menu full of American, made-from-scratch favorites including pastas, soups and skyscraper sandwiches.

Table 32

100 Virginia St., Sioux City

712-454-1866

Craft American food and drink served unpretentiously in an upscale setting.

Trattoria Fresco

511 Fourth St., Sioux City

712-560-3500

Authentic Italian fare served in an elegant, romantic atmosphere.

MEXICAN/TEX-MEX CUISINE

Blue Tequila

148 Gaul Drive, Sergeant Bluff; 15 First St. N.E. Le Mars

712-943-1478

Over-the-top entrees and ginormous margaritas will make you salivate at this colorful Mexican eatery.

Campestre Mexican Restaurant

1800 Pierce St., Sioux City

712-252-0555

Top-notch ingredients and creative cuisine make this a go-to place for authentic Mexican cuisine.

El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant

2101 Cornhusker Drive, South Sioux City

402-404-2777

Fajitas, entomatadas and Chile Colorado served piping hot from the kitchen are sure to be a crowd-pleaser for your crew.

Monterey Mexican Restaurant 

3138 Singing Hills Blvd., Sioux City

712-222-1203

Made-to-order quesadillas and burritos served in a casual setting. Kids menu are also available at this family-friendly eatery. 

Navarrete's

3124 North Highway 75, Sioux City

712-277-9778

Legendary Tex-Mex cuisine made by the family that first popularized it in Sioux City. Ask for extra chili gravy because we could drink that stuff with a straw!

PIZZA

1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizza

1388 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City

712-274-3784

Create your own Neapolitan pizza from sauce, crust, cheeses, meats, veggies and more.

El Fredo Pizza

523 West 19th St., Sioux City

712-258-0691

Quality ingredients and family recipes from a restaurant that have been around for the past six decades.

Jerry's Pizza

1417 Morningside Ave., W. 25th St. and Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City

712-276-1359; 712-252-5105

Take-out or delivery of pizza from a legendary Sioux City business.

Old Chicago

5050 Sergeant Road, Sioux City

712-224-0700

Featuring handcrafted pizzas and pastas as well as the best local and regional craft beers and taproom fare.

PUB FARE

4 Brothers Bar & Grill

1430 Two Rivers Blvd. Le Mars; 50 St. Andrews Way, Sioux Center; 3322 Singing Hills Blvd., Sioux City

712-548-4444; 712-722-4444

Burgers, sandwiches, salads, wraps and pastas, along with a full craft beer and cocktail menu.

The Diving Elk

1101 Fourth St., Sioux City

712-234-0000

Revolving craft beer list, classic cocktails and quality local foods that change with the season.

Marto Brewing Co.

930 Fourth St., Sioux City

712-560-3397

Craft beer joins forces with craft beer as Erik Martin's critically acclaimed beers accompany a wide assortment of gourmet favorites.

P's Pizza House

630 Eighth Ave. S.W., Le Mars; 300 Gold Circle, Dakota Dunes.

712-546-8777; 605-540-0878

Pasta, wings, sandwiches and regional American pizza serve in a sleek, contemporary setting.

Sneaky's

3711 Gordon Drive, Sioux City

712-252-0522

Family-owned for 40 years and well-known for chicken, ribs and comfort food favorites.

Texas Roadhouse

5130 Sergeant Road, Sioux City

712-274-7427

Hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and made-from scratch sides in a classic roadhouse fashion.

Wheelhouse Bar & Grill

4501 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City

712-224-4920

BBQ, pizza, sandwiches and a wide assortment of All-American side dishes.

