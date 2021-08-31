 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 IOWA PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
0 Comments

2021 IOWA PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

  • 0

CLASS 5A

Sioux City East

Aug. 27;at Bishop Heelan

Sept. 3;vs. North

Sept. 10;at Le Mars

Sept. 17;at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sept. 24;vs. Ankeny Centennial

Oct. 1;vs. Waukee Northwest

Oct. 1;at DSM East

Oct. 8;at DSM Roosevelt

Oct. 15;vs. West

Sioux City North

Aug. 26;vs. South Sioux

Sept. 3;at East

Sept. 10;at DSM North

Sept. 17;vs. Bishop Heelan

Sept. 24;at Ames

Oct. 1;vs. Waukee

Oct. 8;at Johnston

Oct. 15;vs. West

Oct. 22;at C.B. Lincoln

Sioux City West

Aug. 26;vs. DSM Lincoln

Sept. 3;at South Sioux

Sept. 10;vs. DSM Hoover

Sept. 17;vs. C.B. Lincoln

Sept. 24;at Waukee Northwest

Oct. 1;at DSM East

Oct. 8;vs. Urbandale

Oct. 15;at North

Oct. 22;at East

CLASS 4A

Denison-Schleswig

Aug. 27;at Carroll

Sept. 3;at C.B. Lincoln

Sept. 10;vs. Creston

Sept. 17;at C.B. Jefferson

Sept. 24;vs. Spencer

Oct. 1;vs. Storm Lake

Oct. 8;at Le Mars

Oct. 15;at Fort Dodge

Oct. 22;vs. Webster City

Le Mars

Aug. 27;at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sept. 3;vs. Bishop Heelan

Sept. 10;vs. East

Sept. 17;at MOC-Floyd Valley

Sept. 24;vs. Storm Lake

Oct. 1;at Webster City

Oct. 8;vs. Denison-Schleswig

Oct. 15;at Spencer

Oct. 22;vs. Fort Dodge

Storm Lake

Aug. 27;vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central

Sept. 3;at OABCIG

Sept. 10;vs. MOC-Floyd Valley

Sept. 17;vs. Carroll

Sept. 24;at Le Mars

Oct. 1;at Denison-Schleswig

Oct. 8;vs. Fort Dodge

Oct. 15;vs. Webster City

Oct. 22;at Spencer

Spencer

Aug. 27;at Spirit Lake

Sept. 3;vs. Mason City 

Sept. 10;at Bishop Heelan

Sept. 17;vs. Sioux Center

Sept. 24;at Denison-Schleswig

Oct. 1;at Fort Dodge

Oct. 8;vs. Webster City

Oct. 15;vs. Le Mars

Oct. 22;vs. Storm Lake

Class 3A

Bishop Heelan

Aug.27;vs. East

Sept. 3;at Le Mars

Sept. 10;vs. Spencer

Sept. 17;at North

Sept. 24;vs. MOC-Floyd Valley

Oct. 1;at Carroll

Oct. 8;at Sioux Center

Oct. 15;vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Oct. 22;vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Aug. 27;vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Sept. 3;at Western Christian

Sept. 10;at Unity Christian

Sept. 17;vs.Algona

Sept. 24;vs. Carroll

Oct. 1;at Sioux Center

Oct. 8;at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Oct. 15;vs. MOC-Floyd Valley

Oct; 22;at Bishop Heelan

MOC-Floyd Valley

Aug.27;vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan

Sept. 3;at Unity Christian

Sept. 10;at Storm Lake

Sept. 17;vs. Le Mars

Sept. 24;at Bishop Heelan

Oct. 1;vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Oct. 8;vs. Carroll

Oct. 15;at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Oct. 22;at Sioux Center

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Aug. 27;vs. Le Mars

Sept. 3;at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Sept. 10;at Harlan

Sept. 17;vs. East

Sept. 24;vs. Sioux Center

Oct. 1;at MOC-Floyd Valley

Oct. 8;vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Oct. 15;at Bishop Heelan

Oct. 22;vs. Carroll

Sioux Center

Aug. 27;vs. Sheldon

Sept. 3;at West Sioux

Sept. 10;vs. West Lyon

Sept. 17;at Spencer

Sept. 24;at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Oct. 1;vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Oct. 8;vs. Bishop Heelan

Oct. 15;at Carroll

Oct. 22;vs. MOC-Floyd Valley

Class 2A

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Aug. 27;at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Sept. 3;vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sept. 10;at West Sioux

Sept. 17;at West Lyon

Sept. 24;vs. Cherokee

Oct. 1;vs. Unity Christian

Oct. 8;at Sheldon

Oct. 15;vs. Okoboji

Cherokee

Aug. 27;at MMCRU

Sept. 3;at West Lyon

Sept. 10;vs. MVAOCOU

Sept. 17;vs. Unity Christian

Sept. 24;at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Oct. 1;vs. Sheldon

Oct. 8;at Okoboji

Oct. 15;vs. West Lyon

OABCIG

Aug. 27;at Ridge View

Sept. 3;vs. Storm Lake

Sept. 10;vs. East Sac

Sept. 17;at Southeast Valley

Sept. 24;vs. Spirit Lake

Oct. 1;at Pocahontas Area

Oct. 8;vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central

Oct. 15;at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Okoboji

Aug. 27;vs. North Union

Sept. 3;at Sibley-Ocheyedan

Sept. 10;vs. Manson NW Webster

Sept. 17;vs. Sheldon

Sept. 24;at Unity Christian

Oct. 1;at West Lyon

Oct. 8;vs. Cherokee

Oct. 15;at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Sheldon

Aug. 27;at Sioux Center

Sept. 3;vs. South O’Brien

Sept. 10;Sibley-Ocheyedan

Sept. 17;at Okoboji

Sept. 24;vs. West Lyon

Oct. 1;at Cherokee

Oct. 8;vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Oct. 15;at Unity Christian

Spirit Lake

Aug.27;vs. Spencer

Sept. 3;at Forest City

Sept. 10;at Western Christian

Sept. 17;vs. Pocahontas Area

Sept. 24;at OABCIG

Oct. 1;at Estherville-Lincoln Central

Oct. 8;vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Oct. 15;vs. Southeast Valley

West Lyon

Aug. 27;vs. Western Christian

Sept. 3;at Estherville-Lincoln Central

Sept. 10;at Sioux Center

Sept. 17;vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Sept. 24;at Sheldon

Oct. 1;vs. Okoboji

Oct. 8;vs. Unity Christian

Oct. 15;at Cherokee

Class 1A

East Sac County

Aug. 27;vs. South Central Calhoun

Sept. 3;vs. Ridge View

Sept. 10;at OABCIG

Sept. 17;at Underwood

Sept. 24;vs. Treynor

Oct. 1;vs. Kuemper

Oct. 8;at MVAOCOU

Oct. 15;at West Monona

MVAOCOU

Aug. 27;vs. Westwood

Sept. 3;vs. Eagle Grove

Sept. 10;at Cherokee

Sept. 17;at Kuemper

Sept. 24;vs. Underwood

Oct. 1;at West Monona

Oct. 8;vs. East Sac

Oct. 15;at Treynor

Ridge View

Aug. 27;vs. Ridge View

Sept. 3;at East Sac

Sept. 10;vs. West Monona

Sept. 17;vs. Western Christian

Sept. 24;at Sioux Central

Oct. 1;at West Sioux

Oct. 8;vs. Emmetsburg

Oct. 15;at Sibley-Ocheyedan

Sibley-Ocheyedan

Aug. 27;at MOC-Floyd Valley

Sept. 3;vs. Okoboji

Sept. 10;at Sheldon

Sept. 17;vs. Sioux Central

Sept. 24;at Emmetsburg

Oct. 1;at Western Christian

Oct. 8;vs. West Sioux

Oct. 15;vs. Ridge View

Sioux Central

Aug. 27;at South O’Brien

Sept. 3;vs. Manson NW Webster

Sept. 10;at Pocahontas Area

Sept. 17;at Sibley-Ocheyedan

Sept. 24;vs. Ridge View

Oct. 1;vs. Emmetsburg

Oct. 8;at Western Christian

Oct. 15;vs. West Sioux

West Monona

Aug. 27;at Alta-Aurelia

Sept. 3;vs. Cherokee

Sept. 10;at Ridge View

Sept. 17;vs. Treynor

Sept. 24;at Kuemper

Oct. 1;vs. MVAOCOU

Oct. 8;at Underwood

Oct. 15;vs.East Sac

West Sioux

Aug. 27;at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

Sept. 3;vs. Sioux Center

Sept. 10;vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Sept. 17;at Emmetsburg

Sept. 24;vs. Western Christian

Oct. 1;vs.Ridge View

Oct. 8;at Sibley-Ocheyedan

Oct. 15;vs. Sioux Central

Western Christian

Aug. 27;vs. At West Lyon

Sept. 3;vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Sept. 10;vs. Spirit Lake

Sept. 17;at Ridge View

Sept. 24;at West Sioux

Oct. 1;vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan

Oct. 8;vs. Sioux Central

Oct. 15;at Emmetsburg

Class A

Akron-Westfield

Aug. 27;vs. Lawton-Bronson

Sept. 3;at Alta-Aurelia

Sept. 10;vs. MMCRU

Sept. 17;at Woodbury Central

Sept. 24;vs.Gehlen Catholic

Oct. 1;at Hinton

Oct. 8;at South O’Brien

Oct. 15;vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

Alta-Aurelia

Aug. 27;vs. Alta-Aurelia

Sept. 3;vs.Akron-Westfield

Sept. 10;at Hinton

Sept. 17;vs. South O’Brien

Sept. 24;at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

Oct. 1;vs. MMCRU

Oct. 8;at North Union

Oct. 15;at Gehlen Catholic

Gehlen Catholic

Aug. 27;vs. Unity Christian

Sept. 3;at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

Sept. 10;at Lawton-Bronson

Sept. 17;vs. Hinton

Sept. 24;at Akron-Westfield

Oct. 1;vs. South O’Brien

Oct. 8;at MMCRU

Oct. 15;vs. Alta-Aurelia

Hinton

Aug. 27;vs. Woodbury Central

Sept. 3;at MMCRU

Sept. 10;vs. Alta-Aurelia

Sept. 17;at Gehlen Catholic

Sept. 24;at Westwood

Oct. 1;vs. Akron-Westfield

Oct. 8;at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

Oct. 15;vs. South O’Brien

Lawton-Bronson

Aug. 27;at Akron-Westfield

Sept. 3;vs. Missouri Valley

Sept. 10;vs. Gehlen Catholic

Sept. 17;at Westwood

Sept. 24;vs. Woodbury Central

Oct. 1;at Tri-Center

Oct. 8;vs. IKM-Manning

Oct. 15;at Logan-Magnolia

MMCRU

Aug. 27;vs. Cherokee

Sept. 3;vs. Hinton

Sept. 10;at Akron-Westfield

Sept. 17;vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

Sept. 24;at South O’Brien

Oct. 1;at Alta-Aurelia

Oct. 8;vs. Gehlen Catholic

Oct. 15;at Sidney

South O’Brien

Aug. 27;vs. Sioux Central

Sept. 3;at Sheldon

Sept. 10;vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

Sept. 17;at Alta-Aurelia

Sept. 24;vs. MMCRU

Oct. 1;at Gehlen Catholic

Oct. 8;vs. Akron-Westfield

Oct. 15;at Hinton

Westwood

Aug. 27;at MVAOCOU

Sept. 3;vs. IKM-Manning

Sept. 10;at Logan-Magnolia

Sept. 17;vs. Lawton-Bronson

Sept. 24;vs. Hinton

Oct. 1;at Woodbury Central

Oct. 8;vs. Missouri Valley

Oct. 15;at Tri-Center

Woodbury Central

Aug. 27;at Hinton

Sept. 3;vs. Logan-Magnolia

Sept. 10;at IKM-Manning

Sept. 17;vs. Akron-Westfield

Sept. 24;at Lawton-Bronson

Oct. 1;vs. Westwood

Oct. 8;vs. Tri-Center

Oct. 15;at Missouri Valley

8-Player

Harris-Lake Park

Aug. 27;at Remsen St. Mary’s

Sept .3;vs. Northwood-Kensett

Sept. 10;vs. Kingsley-Pierson

Sept. 17;at Fort Dodge St. Edmond

Sept. 24;vs. Bishop Garrigan

Oct. 1;at GTRA

Oct. 8;vs. West Bend-Mallard

Kingsley-Pierson

Aug. 27;vs. GTRA

Sept. 3;at Ar-We-Va

Sept. 10;at Harris-Lake Park

Sept. 17;vs. Remsen St. Mary’s

Sept. 24;at Newell-Fonda

Oct. 1;vs.Glidden-Ralston

Oct. 8;at River Valley

Oct. 15;vs. Siouxland Christian

Newell-Fonda

Aug. 27;vs. West Bend-Mallard

Sept. 3;at Siouxland Christian

Sept. 10;vs. River Valley

Sept. 17;at Bishop Garrigan

Sept. 24;vs. Kingsley-Pierson

Oct. 1;at Boyer Valley

Oct. 8;vs. Remsen St. Mary’s

Oct. 15;vs. Ar-We-Va

Remsen St. Mary’s

Aug. 27;vs. Harris-Lake Park

Sept. 3;at River Valley

Sept. 10;vs. Siouxland Christian

Sept. 17;at Kingsley-Pierson

Sept. 24;at Fort Dodge St. Edmond

Oct. 1;vs. Newell-Fonda

Oct. 8;at Ar-We-Va

Oct. 15;vs. Glidden-Ralston

River Valley

Aug. 27;vs. Boyer Valley

Sept. 3;vs. Remsen St. Mary’s

Sept. 10;at Newell-Fonda

Sept. 17;vs. Ar-We-Va

Sept. 24;at Glidden-Ralston

Oct. 1;at Siouxland Christian

Oct. 8;vs. Kingsley-Pierson

Oct. 15;at West Bend-Mallard

Siouxland Christian

Aug. 27;vs.v West Garrison

Sept .3;vs. Newell-Fonda

Sept. 10;at Remsen St. Mary’s

Sept. 17;vs. Glidden-Ralston

Sept. 24;at Ar-We-Va

Oct. 1;vs. River Valley

Oct. 8;at Woodbine

Oct. 15;at Kingsley-Pierson

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News