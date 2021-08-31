2021 IOWA PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

CLASS 5A
Sioux City East
Aug. 27;at Bishop Heelan
Sept. 3;vs. North
Sept. 10;at Le Mars
Sept. 17;at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sept. 24;vs. Ankeny Centennial
Oct. 1;vs. Waukee Northwest
Oct. 1;at DSM East
Oct. 8;at DSM Roosevelt
Oct. 15;vs. West
Sioux City North
Aug. 26;vs. South Sioux
Sept. 3;at East
Sept. 10;at DSM North
Sept. 17;vs. Bishop Heelan
Sept. 24;at Ames
Oct. 1;vs. Waukee
Oct. 8;at Johnston
Oct. 15;vs. West
Oct. 22;at C.B. Lincoln
Sioux City West
Aug. 26;vs. DSM Lincoln
Sept. 3;at South Sioux
Sept. 10;vs. DSM Hoover
Sept. 17;vs. C.B. Lincoln
Sept. 24;at Waukee Northwest
Oct. 1;at DSM East
Oct. 8;vs. Urbandale
Oct. 15;at North
Oct. 22;at East
CLASS 4A
Denison-Schleswig
Aug. 27;at Carroll
Sept. 3;at C.B. Lincoln
Sept. 10;vs. Creston
Sept. 17;at C.B. Jefferson
Sept. 24;vs. Spencer
Oct. 1;vs. Storm Lake
Oct. 8;at Le Mars
Oct. 15;at Fort Dodge
Oct. 22;vs. Webster City
Le Mars
Aug. 27;at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sept. 3;vs. Bishop Heelan
Sept. 10;vs. East
Sept. 17;at MOC-Floyd Valley
Sept. 24;vs. Storm Lake
Oct. 1;at Webster City
Oct. 8;vs. Denison-Schleswig
Oct. 15;at Spencer
Oct. 22;vs. Fort Dodge
Storm Lake
Aug. 27;vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central
Sept. 3;at OABCIG
Sept. 10;vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Sept. 17;vs. Carroll
Sept. 24;at Le Mars
Oct. 1;at Denison-Schleswig
Oct. 8;vs. Fort Dodge
Oct. 15;vs. Webster City
Oct. 22;at Spencer
Spencer
Aug. 27;at Spirit Lake
Sept. 3;vs. Mason City
Sept. 10;at Bishop Heelan
Sept. 17;vs. Sioux Center
Sept. 24;at Denison-Schleswig
Oct. 1;at Fort Dodge
Oct. 8;vs. Webster City
Oct. 15;vs. Le Mars
Oct. 22;vs. Storm Lake
Class 3A
Bishop Heelan
Aug.27;vs. East
Sept. 3;at Le Mars
Sept. 10;vs. Spencer
Sept. 17;at North
Sept. 24;vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Oct. 1;at Carroll
Oct. 8;at Sioux Center
Oct. 15;vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Oct. 22;vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Aug. 27;vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Sept. 3;at Western Christian
Sept. 10;at Unity Christian
Sept. 17;vs.Algona
Sept. 24;vs. Carroll
Oct. 1;at Sioux Center
Oct. 8;at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Oct. 15;vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Oct; 22;at Bishop Heelan
MOC-Floyd Valley
Aug.27;vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan
Sept. 3;at Unity Christian
Sept. 10;at Storm Lake
Sept. 17;vs. Le Mars
Sept. 24;at Bishop Heelan
Oct. 1;vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Oct. 8;vs. Carroll
Oct. 15;at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Oct. 22;at Sioux Center
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Aug. 27;vs. Le Mars
Sept. 3;at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Sept. 10;at Harlan
Sept. 17;vs. East
Sept. 24;vs. Sioux Center
Oct. 1;at MOC-Floyd Valley
Oct. 8;vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Oct. 15;at Bishop Heelan
Oct. 22;vs. Carroll
Sioux Center
Aug. 27;vs. Sheldon
Sept. 3;at West Sioux
Sept. 10;vs. West Lyon
Sept. 17;at Spencer
Sept. 24;at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Oct. 1;vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Oct. 8;vs. Bishop Heelan
Oct. 15;at Carroll
Oct. 22;vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Class 2A
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Aug. 27;at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Sept. 3;vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sept. 10;at West Sioux
Sept. 17;at West Lyon
Sept. 24;vs. Cherokee
Oct. 1;vs. Unity Christian
Oct. 8;at Sheldon
Oct. 15;vs. Okoboji
Cherokee
Aug. 27;at MMCRU
Sept. 3;at West Lyon
Sept. 10;vs. MVAOCOU
Sept. 17;vs. Unity Christian
Sept. 24;at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Oct. 1;vs. Sheldon
Oct. 8;at Okoboji
Oct. 15;vs. West Lyon
OABCIG
Aug. 27;at Ridge View
Sept. 3;vs. Storm Lake
Sept. 10;vs. East Sac
Sept. 17;at Southeast Valley
Sept. 24;vs. Spirit Lake
Oct. 1;at Pocahontas Area
Oct. 8;vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central
Oct. 15;at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Okoboji
Aug. 27;vs. North Union
Sept. 3;at Sibley-Ocheyedan
Sept. 10;vs. Manson NW Webster
Sept. 17;vs. Sheldon
Sept. 24;at Unity Christian
Oct. 1;at West Lyon
Oct. 8;vs. Cherokee
Oct. 15;at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Sheldon
Aug. 27;at Sioux Center
Sept. 3;vs. South O’Brien
Sept. 10;Sibley-Ocheyedan
Sept. 17;at Okoboji
Sept. 24;vs. West Lyon
Oct. 1;at Cherokee
Oct. 8;vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Oct. 15;at Unity Christian
Spirit Lake
Aug.27;vs. Spencer
Sept. 3;at Forest City
Sept. 10;at Western Christian
Sept. 17;vs. Pocahontas Area
Sept. 24;at OABCIG
Oct. 1;at Estherville-Lincoln Central
Oct. 8;vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Oct. 15;vs. Southeast Valley
West Lyon
Aug. 27;vs. Western Christian
Sept. 3;at Estherville-Lincoln Central
Sept. 10;at Sioux Center
Sept. 17;vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Sept. 24;at Sheldon
Oct. 1;vs. Okoboji
Oct. 8;vs. Unity Christian
Oct. 15;at Cherokee
Class 1A
East Sac County
Aug. 27;vs. South Central Calhoun
Sept. 3;vs. Ridge View
Sept. 10;at OABCIG
Sept. 17;at Underwood
Sept. 24;vs. Treynor
Oct. 1;vs. Kuemper
Oct. 8;at MVAOCOU
Oct. 15;at West Monona
MVAOCOU
Aug. 27;vs. Westwood
Sept. 3;vs. Eagle Grove
Sept. 10;at Cherokee
Sept. 17;at Kuemper
Sept. 24;vs. Underwood
Oct. 1;at West Monona
Oct. 8;vs. East Sac
Oct. 15;at Treynor
Ridge View
Aug. 27;vs. Ridge View
Sept. 3;at East Sac
Sept. 10;vs. West Monona
Sept. 17;vs. Western Christian
Sept. 24;at Sioux Central
Oct. 1;at West Sioux
Oct. 8;vs. Emmetsburg
Oct. 15;at Sibley-Ocheyedan
Sibley-Ocheyedan
Aug. 27;at MOC-Floyd Valley
Sept. 3;vs. Okoboji
Sept. 10;at Sheldon
Sept. 17;vs. Sioux Central
Sept. 24;at Emmetsburg
Oct. 1;at Western Christian
Oct. 8;vs. West Sioux
Oct. 15;vs. Ridge View
Sioux Central
Aug. 27;at South O’Brien
Sept. 3;vs. Manson NW Webster
Sept. 10;at Pocahontas Area
Sept. 17;at Sibley-Ocheyedan
Sept. 24;vs. Ridge View
Oct. 1;vs. Emmetsburg
Oct. 8;at Western Christian
Oct. 15;vs. West Sioux
West Monona
Aug. 27;at Alta-Aurelia
Sept. 3;vs. Cherokee
Sept. 10;at Ridge View
Sept. 17;vs. Treynor
Sept. 24;at Kuemper
Oct. 1;vs. MVAOCOU
Oct. 8;at Underwood
Oct. 15;vs.East Sac
West Sioux
Aug. 27;at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Sept. 3;vs. Sioux Center
Sept. 10;vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Sept. 17;at Emmetsburg
Sept. 24;vs. Western Christian
Oct. 1;vs.Ridge View
Oct. 8;at Sibley-Ocheyedan
Oct. 15;vs. Sioux Central
Western Christian
Aug. 27;vs. At West Lyon
Sept. 3;vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Sept. 10;vs. Spirit Lake
Sept. 17;at Ridge View
Sept. 24;at West Sioux
Oct. 1;vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan
Oct. 8;vs. Sioux Central
Oct. 15;at Emmetsburg
Class A
Akron-Westfield
Aug. 27;vs. Lawton-Bronson
Sept. 3;at Alta-Aurelia
Sept. 10;vs. MMCRU
Sept. 17;at Woodbury Central
Sept. 24;vs.Gehlen Catholic
Oct. 1;at Hinton
Oct. 8;at South O’Brien
Oct. 15;vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Alta-Aurelia
Aug. 27;vs. Alta-Aurelia
Sept. 3;vs.Akron-Westfield
Sept. 10;at Hinton
Sept. 17;vs. South O’Brien
Sept. 24;at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Oct. 1;vs. MMCRU
Oct. 8;at North Union
Oct. 15;at Gehlen Catholic
Gehlen Catholic
Aug. 27;vs. Unity Christian
Sept. 3;at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Sept. 10;at Lawton-Bronson
Sept. 17;vs. Hinton
Sept. 24;at Akron-Westfield
Oct. 1;vs. South O’Brien
Oct. 8;at MMCRU
Oct. 15;vs. Alta-Aurelia
Hinton
Aug. 27;vs. Woodbury Central
Sept. 3;at MMCRU
Sept. 10;vs. Alta-Aurelia
Sept. 17;at Gehlen Catholic
Sept. 24;at Westwood
Oct. 1;vs. Akron-Westfield
Oct. 8;at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Oct. 15;vs. South O’Brien
Lawton-Bronson
Aug. 27;at Akron-Westfield
Sept. 3;vs. Missouri Valley
Sept. 10;vs. Gehlen Catholic
Sept. 17;at Westwood
Sept. 24;vs. Woodbury Central
Oct. 1;at Tri-Center
Oct. 8;vs. IKM-Manning
Oct. 15;at Logan-Magnolia
MMCRU
Aug. 27;vs. Cherokee
Sept. 3;vs. Hinton
Sept. 10;at Akron-Westfield
Sept. 17;vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Sept. 24;at South O’Brien
Oct. 1;at Alta-Aurelia
Oct. 8;vs. Gehlen Catholic
Oct. 15;at Sidney
South O’Brien
Aug. 27;vs. Sioux Central
Sept. 3;at Sheldon
Sept. 10;vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Sept. 17;at Alta-Aurelia
Sept. 24;vs. MMCRU
Oct. 1;at Gehlen Catholic
Oct. 8;vs. Akron-Westfield
Oct. 15;at Hinton
Westwood
Aug. 27;at MVAOCOU
Sept. 3;vs. IKM-Manning
Sept. 10;at Logan-Magnolia
Sept. 17;vs. Lawton-Bronson
Sept. 24;vs. Hinton
Oct. 1;at Woodbury Central
Oct. 8;vs. Missouri Valley
Oct. 15;at Tri-Center
Woodbury Central
Aug. 27;at Hinton
Sept. 3;vs. Logan-Magnolia
Sept. 10;at IKM-Manning
Sept. 17;vs. Akron-Westfield
Sept. 24;at Lawton-Bronson
Oct. 1;vs. Westwood
Oct. 8;vs. Tri-Center
Oct. 15;at Missouri Valley
8-Player
Harris-Lake Park
Aug. 27;at Remsen St. Mary’s
Sept .3;vs. Northwood-Kensett
Sept. 10;vs. Kingsley-Pierson
Sept. 17;at Fort Dodge St. Edmond
Sept. 24;vs. Bishop Garrigan
Oct. 1;at GTRA
Oct. 8;vs. West Bend-Mallard
Kingsley-Pierson
Aug. 27;vs. GTRA
Sept. 3;at Ar-We-Va
Sept. 10;at Harris-Lake Park
Sept. 17;vs. Remsen St. Mary’s
Sept. 24;at Newell-Fonda
Oct. 1;vs.Glidden-Ralston
Oct. 8;at River Valley
Oct. 15;vs. Siouxland Christian
Newell-Fonda
Aug. 27;vs. West Bend-Mallard
Sept. 3;at Siouxland Christian
Sept. 10;vs. River Valley
Sept. 17;at Bishop Garrigan
Sept. 24;vs. Kingsley-Pierson
Oct. 1;at Boyer Valley
Oct. 8;vs. Remsen St. Mary’s
Oct. 15;vs. Ar-We-Va
Remsen St. Mary’s
Aug. 27;vs. Harris-Lake Park
Sept. 3;at River Valley
Sept. 10;vs. Siouxland Christian
Sept. 17;at Kingsley-Pierson
Sept. 24;at Fort Dodge St. Edmond
Oct. 1;vs. Newell-Fonda
Oct. 8;at Ar-We-Va
Oct. 15;vs. Glidden-Ralston
River Valley
Aug. 27;vs. Boyer Valley
Sept. 3;vs. Remsen St. Mary’s
Sept. 10;at Newell-Fonda
Sept. 17;vs. Ar-We-Va
Sept. 24;at Glidden-Ralston
Oct. 1;at Siouxland Christian