2022 Saturday in the Park
Former Sioux City cafe owner gets more than 10 years in federal prison for selling meth out of the business
A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine out of a Morningside restaurant. The store's current owners have posted on Facebook that the man has not been affiliated with the restaurant for some time
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:
Before Judge Tod Deck
SIOUX CITY -- A Le Mars man who illegally possessed firearms, stored them for a convicted felon, and provided a false statement to a firearms …
A Sioux City man has won a $25,000 lottery prize in the Iowa Lottery's "Wild Bingo" scratch game.
SIOUX CITY -- Superintendent Paul Gausman will end his 14-year tenure with the Sioux City Community School District this week.
According to a statement, the man got out of the passenger side of the Toyota, approached the woman and demanded her belongings while displaying a gun.
The Rock Island County Coroner has released the name of a man who died early Saturday at the hospital after being shot outside a Rock Island home.
Years ago, my mom sometimes hosted her Happy Twenty club. The ladies that came, were well north of age 20, and now were pushing the half centu…
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A new mixed-use commercial and apartment building is under construction in North Sioux City.