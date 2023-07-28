Briar Cliff University
Aug. 26 -- at Waldorf
Sept. 2 -- at Mount Marty
Sept. 9 -- at Midland
Sept. 16 -- OPEN
Sept. 23 -- vs. Hastings
Sept. 30 -- at Concordia
Oct. 7 -- vs. Doane
Oct. 14 -- vs. Northwestern
Oct. 21 -- vs. Dakota Wesleyan
Oct. 28 -- at Dordt
Nov. 4 -- at Jamestown
Nov. 11 -- vs. Morningside
Dordt College
Aug. 26 -- OPEN
Sept. 2 -- at Doane
Sept. 9 -- vs. Mount Marty
Sept. 16 -- vs. Concordia
Sept. 23 -- OPEN
Sept. 30 -- at Hastings
Oct. 7 -- vs. Midland
Oct. 14 -- at Jamestown
Oct. 21 -- at Northwestern
Oct. 28 -- vs. Briar Cliff
Nov. 4 -- at Morningside
Nov. 11 -- vs. Dakota Wesleyan
Morningside University
Aug. 26 -- at Benedictine
Sept. 2 -- OPEN
Sept. 9 -- at Hastings
Sept. 16 -- vs. Mount Marty
Sept. 23 -- vs. Midland
Sept. 30 -- at Doane
Oct. 7 -- vs. Concordia
Oct. 14 -- at Dakota Wesleyan
Oct. 21 -- vs. Jamestown
Oct. 28 -- at Northwestern
Nov. 4 -- vs. Dordt
Nov. 11 -- at Briar Cliff
Northwestern College
Aug. 26 -- OPEN
Sept. 2 -- at Concordia
Sept. 9 -- at Drake
Sept. 16 -- vs. Doane
Sept. 23 -- at Mount Marty
Sept. 30 -- at Midland
Oct. 7 -- vs. Hastings
Oct. 14 -- at Briar Cliff
Oct. 21 -- vs. Dordt
Oct. 28 -- vs. Morningside
Nov. 4 -- at Dakota Wesleyan
Nov. 11 -- vs. Jamestown