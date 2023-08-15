After several down seasons, the Sioux City West Wolverines think the program has turned a corner.

West’s modest 2-7 record was the most wins in a season by the club since 2018.

In between, three winless seasons.

This fall, a drop down from Class 5A to 4A awaits the Wolverines, who will have plenty of opportunity available to those on the roster as West has had to re-tool on both sides of the ball after losing last year’s graduating class.

While West did spend considerable time playing from behind -- meaning going against lots of running plays form the opposition -- it was an encouraging sign for the Wolverines’ defensive front the the team ranked second in Class 5A in tackles for loss (118).

West also ranked second in fumble return yards accumulated, largely behind a 76-yard scoop-and-score by since-graduated defensive back Antonio Medina Jr.

Senior Nathan Scott turned 11 receptions into 177 yards and three scores to represent West’s most productive returning pass catcher. In fact, senior Travis Davis (four catches, 36 yards) is the only other player on the 2023 roster with a varsity catch.

One player who could earn touches this season is senior Shamar Harrell, who showed big-play ability last season on special teams by averaging over 27 yards per return on his eight total kick and punt returns.

The Wolverines may lack experience at the skill positions on offense, but West is game-tested up front on both sides of the ball and could potentially boast its best defense in years.

Alonso Cota returns for his junior season after ranking second on the team in tackles with 39 ½. Chris Lugo also had over 20 tackles as a sophomore in 2022.

Overall, West had 14 players that recorded 9 ½ or more tackles a season ago, and of those, nine are back in 2023.