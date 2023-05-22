When you come to Sioux City, no matter the time of year, you won't be hurting for things to do.

The town has more than a few options for you whether you want to go to a sporting event, shop, visit a park, see a concert or even climb a rock wall.

Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive

Cone Park offers a tubing hill, ice skating rink, an outdoor fire pit, and a day lodge for your winter activity needs. During the summer, the ice skating rink is converted to a free public splash pad and the tubing hill is converted for summer tubing. A 2-mile trail loop is also available connecting with Sertoma Park to the east with a great view.

Cone Park in the summertime Adelynn Schlines, 7, slides down the hill at Cone Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, July 8, 2022.

DeWolf's Non-Sport Cards & Junque Shoppe, 1420 Villa Ave.

Vinyl record enthusiasts will have plenty to peruse at this vintage store. If the music isn't enough, the shop also has an array of action figures, board games, gaming consoles and books.

board games (copy) DeWolf's Junque Shoppe in Sioux City is a treasure trove of records, video games, movies, figurines and plenty more.

Downtown Sioux City, 712-252-0014, downtownsiouxcity.com

Downtown Sioux City offers unique shopping for him, for her, for the family and the home with many locally owned specialty shops.

Gordon Plaza, Gordon Drive east of Highway 75

This shopping center east of downtown Sioux City features a Hy-Vee, furniture and apparel stores and restaurants. The complex also hosts service business from hair salons to tax preparation outlets.

Grandview Park Band Shell, 24th Street and Grandview Boulevard

The centerpiece of Sioux City's Grandview Park, this Streamline Moderne style white concrete structure was built in 1934 and has been on the National Register of Historic Places for more than a decade. It's the home of the Sioux City Municipal Band and the main stage for Saturday in the Park, a one-day free music festival that draws tens of thousands of concertgoers every July.

2022 Saturday in the Park Elle King performs on the Main Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Lakeport Commons, Lakeport Street & Highway 20

Easily accessible from South Lakeport Street or Sergeant Road, Lakeport Commons is home to national chains like Best Buy, Boot Barn, Kohl's and Old Navy, plus an array of local shops. The complex also features sit-down and quick-service restaurants, salons and other services.

Long Lines Family Recreation Center, 401 Gordon Drive

Sioux City’s Long Lines Family Recreation Center has a climbing Wall that could rival any in the Midwest. The walls include a 52.5 foot tall tower, 42 foot tall competitive wall, 12 foot tall boulder and 5,900 sq. ft of climbing space.

The Center also has open courts for soccer, basketball, volleyball, in-line hockey, dodgeball and wrestling.

Long Lines Climbing Gym expands Long Lines Climbing Gym has recently undergone an expansion with a yoga studio and lounge under new management. Formerly supervised by Sioux C…

Marketplace Shopping Center, 28th Street & Hamilton Boulevard, 712-239-6565

Anchored by a Hy Vee store, the outdoor Marketplace shopping center features stores like Plato's Closet, restaurants like Minerva's and much more. The shopping area also includes specialty shops, salons, coffeehouses and a variety of services.

The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

The Marquee is a live music venue and bar where patrons can see local, regional and national artists of all kinds. The Marquee holds trivia nights and comedy shows as well. Next door is the Green Room which has bevy of snacking options and records to browse through.

Weekender The Marquee (copy) The stage area at The Marquee, a downtown music venue and bar in Sioux City.

The Orpheum Theatre, 528 S. Pierce St.

When the Orpheum was built in 1927, it was the largest theatre in the entire state of Iowa. Nowadays, the former vaudeville and moving picture house is home to the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra and hosts shows by performers such as Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, Jerry Seinfeld and Willie Nelson.

Sergeant Floyd Monument, 2601 South Lewis Blvd.

The monument was built in 1901 to honor Sgt. Charles Floyd, the only man who died on the Lewis & Clark Expedition. The 100-foot-tall sandstone monument is in the form of an Egyptian obelisk. The Galley Gift Shop aboard the Sergeant Floyd features local, tri-state and Siouxland souvenirs. Highlights include mugs, t-shirts, books and postcards.

Sergeant Floyd Monument Clouds hang in the sky above and around the Sergeant Floyd Monument, the country's first national monument.

Sioux City Gifts, 1922 Pierce St., 712-255-4346, siouxcitygifts.com

This shop offers unique gifts celebrating the Orpheum Theatre, Woodbury County Courthouse, the Catholic Diocese of Sioux City, the Sioux City Jewish community and more. Plus, don't miss Sioux City memorabilia like books, totes and mugs.

Sioux City's Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road

As members of the Corps of Discovery, visitors can explore the center's exhibits, including hand-painted murals and the U.S. Flag history display, to gain knowledge about people, places, natural resources, and key events that challenged and helped the explorers in their 28-month quest. The life-like animatronic statues of Lewis and Clark, as well as Seaman the Newfoundland dog, President Thomas Jefferson, Sgt. Charles Floyd and York, bring the expedition to life. The adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center features galleries and an auditorium.

Tourism Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center Daniel Scott of Sioux City, talks to members of his family about Sgt. Patrick Gass, shown in the exhibit, while touring the Lewis and Clark In…

Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

The museum's two-story atrium boasts a 35-foot-tall mural of the 1887 Sioux City Corn Palace, which also serves as the orientation theater. The museum features an extensive collection of Native American artifacts, hands-on experiences for kids, interactive transportation and agriculture displays, as well as The Big Dig, a hands-on dig box with replicas of terrestrial and marine fossils.

Sioux City Public Museum The Sioux City Public Museum is shown in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Sioux City Railroad Museum, 3400 Sioux River Road

The museum, which is nestled between the Loess Hills and the Big Sioux River on a 30-acre site, features historic buildings and structures, as well as industrial archaeological sites, industrial heritage objects and a rail yard.

Larry Obermeyer historic preservation award (copy) Larry Obermeyer, a railroad historian and historical researcher, is shown at the Sioux City Railroad Museum. Obermeyer received the Treasure o…

Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road, 712-274-2541, southernhillsmall.com

Sioux City's largest shopping center features dozens of stores in an enclosed setting, anchored by J.C. Penney, Barnes & Noble and Scheels All Sports. Other shops include local favorites, footwear chains and assorted national apparel retailers. Southern Hills also features an AMC movie theater, a food court and family friendly activities such as Tilt Studio arcade.

Sunnybrook stores, Sunnybrook Drive between Sergeant Road and Highway 20

Several major stores, from Target and Marshalls to Hobby Lobby, have Sioux City locations along Sunnybrook Drive. The shopping strip, not far from Southern Hills Mall and Lakeport Commons shops, also features restaurants and local shops.

Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

Site of a gallery lounge and listening room where past visitors have been able to hear musicians like Johnny Winter and gaze upon works of art by Stephen Haas. Every Thursday night, the spot hosts open mic nights.

Live music starts up at Vangarde Arts Kevin Harrington sings and plays the guitar with Bob Larson on the bass.

Watch local sports teams

The Sioux City Explorers provide fast-paced minor league baseball at the Lewis & Clark Park, 3400 Line Drive.

The X’s are an independent professional baseball team providing Siouxland entertainment since its beginning in 1993. Find the schedule at www.xsbaseball.com.

During the winter, enjoy the action of a Sioux City Musketeers (USHL Tier One) hockey game at the Tyson Event Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

The Musketeers are the 2022 Clark Cup Champions. They are a junior ice hockey team plain in the Western Conference. They have won three Anderson Cups and four Clark Cups. Find the schedule at www.musketeershockey.com

If those don’t suit you fancy, the Sioux City Bandits of the Champions Professional Indoor Football League always provides family fun entertainment at the Tyson Event Center.

The Bandits were originally founded in 1999. Find their schedule at gobandits.fun

The Tyson Event Center also hosts a variety of sporting games and activities throughout the year. Each year, Sioux City hosts the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women’s Volleyball National Championship and the Women’s Basketball National Championship.