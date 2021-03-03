3-04-21 quote/verse
Muff Waders are bib overalls (they can be used like waders to some extent, but they are not waterproof) that have a built-in beer cooler on the chest, large pockets on the legs to hold liquor bottles and an attached bottle-opener.
Mike Christiansen's 5,700-square-foot brick and stone ranch-style home with copper awnings is one-of-a-kind. It sits on a 3.3 acres in Morningside and features stunning views, which can be seen from custom windows.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City law firm has changed its name and has added new partners.
"She was one of my best friends for 30 years...I will miss her patience, advice and wicked sense of humor. She was a once-in-a-lifetime friend and colleague," said Carla Hubert, a colleague of Cherie Dandurand at Woodbury Central Middle School.
Gene Dice Sr.'s ticket came within one number of having at least a share of Saturday’s $81.3 million jackpot.
Mullin's family operated Mullin Awning and Siding in Sioux City for decades, until then-company president Rick Mullin retired in 2013 around the time of his 60th birthday.
The developer wants to divert $1 million set aside for a skywalk extension to cover higher than expected construction costs, in part because of the impact of COVID-19.
Eric Sauser, his wife wrote, was "preceded in death by billions, including his dog Harvey who most of us loved to hate. We are confident they are joyfully reconnecting ..."
The U.S. Department of Transportation on Monday awarded the United Airlines regional carrier a three-year contract to provide subsidized service.
There was no stage, no special lighting, no concessions stand, no competition, no trophies, and the crowd was much smaller. Students performed, got an evaluation, then promptly left. But there was still song and dance.