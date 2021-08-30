Cute and clean 3 -5 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Bronson! Lots of new here including most paint, flooring, light fixtures and more. Good sized lot, 2 stall garage, some finish in the basement with 2 rooms that could be used as bedroom (no egress). This one will sell fast!
3 Bedroom Home in Bronson - $142,500
