3 Bedroom Home in Bronson - $170,000

This home is located on a great corner lot in Bronson, IA!! If you are looking for a home with great space, this may be your home!! It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with an unfinished basement. The large master bedroom upstairs includes a full master bath. So if you are looking for a home to spruce up that has over 1,700 square feet of space and is on a great corner lot located in Bronson, IA...look now before it`s gone!! New roof, retaining wall, fence and front deck in 2020. Also, enjoy your Summers in the above ground pool!! Seller is selling AS-IS, cash or conventional loan only. new updates are just finishing up on this home to include kitchen/living/bedroom floor, some fixtures and fresh paint...