3 Bedroom Home in Bronson - $185,000

This home is located on a great corner lot in Bronson, IA!! If you are looking for a home with great space, this may be your home!! It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with an unfinished basement. With a little TLC this house has oak floors under the carpets throughout. The large master bedroom upstairs includes a full master bath. So if you are looking for a home to spruce up that has over 1,700 square feet of space and is on a great corner lot located in Bronson, IA...look now before it's gone!! New roof, retaining wall, fence and front deck in 2020. Also, enjoy your Summers in the above ground pool!! Seller is doing some work to home including new texture and paint throughout and a new mirror and sink in upstairs bathroom before close. Listed now before it was complete due to work relocation time restraints...