Awesome views of the Missouri river basin and Loess Hills for 20 miles. This is a great property that you won`t want to miss. A 2012 sq. ft. all electric, ranch style, with newer Gerkin casement windows, siding, roof, furnace and air. The main floor has all oak trim, Oak Cabinets in the eat~in kitchen, lots of room, large primary bedroom, with full bath, 2 more bedrooms, a full bath on the main, main floor laundry in the mud room, a large dining room, living room, and main floor family room. A large deck, walk~out basement, updated 3\4 bath down, some sheet~rocking has been done, and ready to finish. Lots and lots of storage, 3 car attached heated garage, an additional 2 car detached garage, a small horse barn with automatic waterer, a Koi pond with a fountain, and over 9 acres of mostly pasture land, flower beds, fruit trees...
3 Bedroom Home in Bronson - $550,000
