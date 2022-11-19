 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Brunsville - $238,000

This Brunsville home was built in 2016 with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath areas on a slab foundation with zero entry. In addition to the forced air heat and central air, there is in floor heat. The open concept is great for entertaining with a large kitchen island and seating. This home has been well kept and is like new. The large backyard is full of potential. The heated, attached garage is 30x28 and has it's own zone for heating. If you've been looking for a great home in small town this just might be the home for you!!!

