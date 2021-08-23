If you're looking for a beautifully updated home, with plenty of room, close to the city, no gravel driving, newer furnace and AC, with garage space for days, then look no further! This 3+ bedroom home in Climbing Hill has everything, including a 51x35 building, with in floor heat and a bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Climbing Hill - $285,000
