 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Climbing Hill - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Climbing Hill - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Climbing Hill - $285,000

If you're looking for a beautifully updated home, with plenty of room, close to the city, no gravel driving, newer furnace and AC, with garage space for days, then look no further! This 3+ bedroom home in Climbing Hill has everything, including a 51x35 building, with in floor heat and a bathroom.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News