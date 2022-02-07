3 Bedroom Home in Dakota City - $230,000

Beautifully updated ranch with open concept Livingroom, dining and kitchen!! The Livingroom features a new bay window, new paint, ceiling fan and carpet!! 3 main floor bedrooms all have new paint and carpet, the Master also has a new ceiling fan. The main bath was updated in 2020 and has a spa feel to it!! The lower level has a spacious family room with new paint and carpet. There is a 4th non-conforming bedroom with a wall mounted closet organizer and an shoe closet. The ½ bath has plenty of space to add a shower. Bonus room can be an office or craft room!! The Laundry room offers a work bench and plenty of space for storage. The Huge back yard is fenced in, has a storage shed, designated garden area, concrete patio with steel framed cover for all weather enjoyment. This home features NEW WINDOWS, NEW HEAT PUMP, NEW CENTRAL AIR SYSTEM, NEW HOT WATER HEATER, newer roof, gutters in 2014 and is RADON Mitigated!! PLUS A NEW IN 2020 LARGE 24 FT ABOVE GROUND POOL!! This home will not last long!! Can take possession on or After April 13th!!!!