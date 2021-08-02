Gorgeous acreage, convenient location, close to town!! This 3+ bedroom home has 3 bedrooms on the main floor including a large master suite with walk~in closet, French doors to front patio, and tiled 3\4 bathroom. Main floor also features eat~in kitchen with island bar, dining area with fireplace, full bath, laundry room, and large living room. Finished basement has a family room, den\office, and half bath with all new flooring. Entertain on the beautiful back patio or in the newer out building. 3,000 sqft out building was built in 2017 with 2 garage stalls, finished game room\event room, half bath, and office area(all utilities separate). Enjoy having horses or working from home with this great property!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Dakota City - $424,950
