3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $250,000

Come back to Riv-R-Land Estates. This home sits on the canal side of this development. Exterior repainted and new shingles 2012. Part of the .53 acres is also across the street. Glass panel rail system at the front entry. All the flooring has been updated since 2016. All the trim and doors were upgraded in 2016 (Custom Woodworks). Solid 6 panel oak doors. Glass panels on railings inside keep the entry bright and open. Living room has large window to look out to nature, no houses across the street. Kitchen\dining is open with island, updated appliances 2021, new backsplash, and wood deck (16x16) to view the sunrise also has privacy panels to the south. Main bath has granite top on vanity and jetted tub 2016. All toilets replaced 2021. Three bedrooms on the main floor and master bedroom has 3\4 bath. Carpets replaced 2016. There is a 8 x 8 wood deck off the master bedroom. Lower level is a walkout. Family room down has woodburning stove, new flooring 2020. 3\4 bath and laundry hookups also. Electrical panel replaced 2015, New lights, fans, outlets, switches 2016. LED lighting & digital\programmable light switches throughout 2016. Flooring: New Bruce hardwood and carpets 2016, main floor and Pergo flooring in lower level 2020. The garage is in the process of adding new sheetrock. Outside there is a shed for lawn mowers etc. Its just so peaceful and quiet when you arrive at this place. Enjoy the quiet. Heated Koi pond. No water in 2011..