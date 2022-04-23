3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $297,000

Clean and stylish Dakota Dunes Townhome. Owners have lovingly cared for this cute, efficient home. A beautiful beveled glass front door has been added to enhance your entry. Main floor features open living spaces with main floor access to deck and fenced back yard. Linear electric fireplace in LR. Well appointed kitchen with pantry and coffee bar. Master Br. suite offers beautifully finished tiled bathroom and walk~in closet. Central hallway accesses main laundry, and another 1\2 guest bathroom. Excellent closet spaces. Light and bright throughout. Lower level is finished with two nice size bedrooms, family room, and full bath. New appliances stay including washer and dryer. Home also includes owned water softener and RO system. Easy, comfortable living is here. Showings begin April 22. June 30 possession date please. Garage refrigerator and freezer will not stay..