3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $297,500

Open concept town home featuring kitchen with white cabinets includes and island all quartz counters tops. Engineered hardwood floors throughout the first floor. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, second floor laundry ,master suite with walk in closet and master bath additional closet in master bedroom. The foyer private area with double closet for for great storage and access to garage. Sliding doors in dining room to back yard concrete poured patio. Lower level is a blank slate with egress window ready to finish. HOA $75 quarterly covers street maintenance and common area...