 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $300,000

Built in 2017 this house has been very well kept 3 bedroom, 3 bath, with an open concept living, kitchen, dinning, and a guest bath on the main the bedrooms, laundry, and two full baths are on sec floor. Basement is unfinished but could be turned into a great space and is plumbed for a bathroom. Hard surface countertops, upgrade cabinets, upgraded fireplace. New fenced in back yard...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News