Built in 2017 this house has been very well kept 3 bedroom, 3 bath, with an open concept living, kitchen, dinning, and a guest bath on the main the bedrooms, laundry, and two full baths are on sec floor. Basement is unfinished but could be turned into a great space and is plumbed for a bathroom. Hard surface countertops, upgrade cabinets, upgraded fireplace. New fenced in back yard...
3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $300,000
