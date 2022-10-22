3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $329,900

3 BD 3 BA 2 Story Home located in The Prairie, Dakota Dunes. Like~new town home with open concept kitchen and dining area, high quality white cabinets, quartz countertops, gas range for cooking, and center bar~seating island. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with second floor laundry beside the master suite with spacious closets and tiled master bath with tub shower. Wear~resistant wood laminate floors throughout open kitchen\living room and glowing electric fireplace!! Newly finished lower level has large family room with window light and ladder egress. In addition this home has sliders to backyard and patio with room to grill, plenty of storage and 2 stall heated garage!!!!