3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $339,900

3 BD 3 BA 2 Story Home located in The Prairie, Dakota Dunes. Like new open concept town home with open concept kitchen with high quality white cabinets, quartz countertops, and handy center island. 3 bedrooms, 3 bath with second floor laundry, master suite with spacious closets and very roomy master bath. Nice wood floors throughout open kitchen/living room and beautiful gas fireplace! Newly finished lower level has large family room. In addition this home has sliders to backyard and deck, plenty of storage and 2 stall heated garage!