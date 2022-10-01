3 BD 3 BA 2 Story Home located in The Prairie, Dakota Dunes. Like new open concept town home with open concept kitchen with high quality white cabinets, quartz countertops, and handy center island. 3 bedrooms, 3 bath with second floor laundry, master suite with spacious closets and very roomy master bath. Nice wood floors throughout open kitchen/living room and beautiful gas fireplace! Newly finished lower level has large family room. In addition this home has sliders to backyard and deck, plenty of storage and 2 stall heated garage!
3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $339,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Franken Allegations, White House vs. Reynolds and Mike Pompeo in Sioux City
On the latest On Iowa Politics podcast, ft. the Journal's Jared McNett: Allegations of unwanted advances by Mike Franken are unearthed, the White House gets a passive-aggressive with Gov. Kim Reynolds about COVID funds and Mike Pompeo visits Sioux City.
Before 11 a.m., Sioux City Police responded to a call about someone on top of the Pierce Regency Apartments at 1023 Pierce St. By 11:39 a.m., the person was seen lying on the edge of the roof and could be heard crying loudly.
Rose Mary Rizk DeGrasse, who turns 110 on Oct. 4, grew up at 3500 Fifth Ave. in Morningside, one of six children of Elias and Jamileh Rizk, who both came to Sioux City after immigrating from the Syrian Arab Republic.
"I had no understanding he was this rare," Johnson said, nodding toward the energetic bundle of hair lying nearby. "I just saw a dog that was handsome, and I was at a point where I wanted a dog."
The parents of 22-month-old Antonio Akright are charged in what Davenport investigators say was his death by fentanyl overdose.
SIOUX CITY -- The nation's largest full-service Mack and Volvo truck and trailer dealership plans to establish a Sioux City location along Sou…
All were charged in connection with burglaries and thefts in which copper piping and wiring and other property were stolen from at least three locations from Dec. 1 through March 4.
A Remsen, Iowa, woman pleaded guilty Monday of stealing more than $10,000 from a dependent adult who was unable to make his own decisions.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person: