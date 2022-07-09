3 BD 3 BA 2 Story Home located in The Prairie, Dakota Dunes. Like new open concept town home with open concept kitchen with high quality white cabinets, quartz countertops, and handy center island. 3 bedrooms, 3 bath with second floor laundry, master suite with spacious closets and very roomy master bath. Nice wood floors throughout open kitchen/living room and beautiful gas fireplace!! Newly finished lower level has large family room. In addition this home has sliders to backyard and deck, plenty of storage and 2 stall heated garage!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reynolds had requested the high court rehear the case so that Iowa Supreme Court justices could rule on what legal standard would be applied to future abortion regulations in the state.
The park is home to an array of rides, ranging from a roller coaster so intense that it can suck the cell phone out of your shorts pocket to a slow-and-easy Ferris wheel with a fantastic view of the park.
DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City man is in custody, facing numerous charges of sexually assaulting a girl.
The colorful booms, pops and screams of fireworks will return to the skies of Siouxland this weekend. Shows in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota will take place over the course of three days.
“It’s a really old, beautiful home. The neighbors on the street are passionate about this house,” said Mary Monahan, president of the neighborhood association in Lincoln. “I don’t understand why it’s being taken down.”
"We are reeling from both of these incidents," Coralville Mayor Meghann Foster said.
After a COVID cancellation in 2020 and switching to a two-day affair in 2021, the 2022 installment of Sioux City's Saturday in the Park was back to a one-day bonanza of bands, fans, food and vendors.
According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the driver was northbound about five miles east of Le Mars on Plymouth County Road K-64 just north of Plymouth County Road C-30.
All three sustained "substantial" injuries, the sheriff said. Two were transported to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, Iowa, and later transferred to a Lincoln, Nebraska, burn center.