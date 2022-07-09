 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $349,900

3 BD 3 BA 2 Story Home located in The Prairie, Dakota Dunes. Like new open concept town home with open concept kitchen with high quality white cabinets, quartz countertops, and handy center island. 3 bedrooms, 3 bath with second floor laundry, master suite with spacious closets and very roomy master bath. Nice wood floors throughout open kitchen/living room and beautiful gas fireplace!! Newly finished lower level has large family room. In addition this home has sliders to backyard and deck, plenty of storage and 2 stall heated garage!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News