3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $419,000

Beautiful, unique and custom designed townhome in the Country Club neighborhood. This custom built home has a master suite that is unbelievable with a huge walk in closet with hookups for laundry and bath with walk in tile shower and soaking tub, double vanity and tile floor. Second bedroom and bath is perfect for guests or a private study. The spacious floor plan has a fabulous great room with open eat in custom kitchen for inclusive entertaining throughout the main floor. All solid surface countertops, plush carpets in the bedrooms, 10 foot ceilings, and all high end finishes to meet your high expectations, including custom made blinds. The slider off the kitchen leads to the deck overlooking the native prairie grasses landscape and manicured backyard. Lower level walkout has patio and finished entry zone, drop center, family room with wet bar, 3rd bedroom with walkin closet, and another full bath, laundry room and storage space. Willows Association fee is $460 per quarter for lawn care, sprinkling, snow removal and garbage collection. DDCA fee is $75 per quarter. This property was the model unit, so has upgrades and shows like new construction..