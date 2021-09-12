Gorgeous ranch home with large three car garage on park like lot on quiet Dunes cul de sac Beautiful 3 season porch and deck with high end awning overlook the backyard that is a nature lover’s oasis. The eat-in kitchen with hearth room is something you have to see. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, tile backsplash, breakfast bar and pantry are open to hearth room with gas log fireplace and spectacular newly built entertainment center. Living room has large windows. Formal dining has hardwood floors. Master suite has walk in closet and master bath with whirlpool tub, double vanity, walk in shower and tile floor. Second bedroom on main is being used as office. Spacious open family room down has brand new carpet and portable bar. So much room to decide how you want to set it up!! Bedroom down has walk in closet and egress window. Three quarter bath off family room next to bedroom. Lots of storage area and space for workshop. Extra staircase to basement from garage. Yard has sprinkler system and is wonderfully landscaped. Hurry to see this well maintained home!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- A partner at Sioux City's oldest accounting firm faces accusations of filing false personal income tax returns and providing fra…
DAKOTA DUNES -- A Missouri homicide suspect was found dead inside a vehicle late Monday at a Dakota Dunes motel.
SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City has announced three upcoming performances at Anthem, 111 Third St.
"I’ve seen people who relied on ivermectin to prevent themselves from getting COVID who are on ventilators and who have died," one doctor said.
SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan vowed Friday to defy President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger employers, sayin…
Before Judge Patrick Tott
SIOUX CITY – COVID-19 infections rose again in Woodbury County last week, and county health officials believe the increase in infections may b…
A judge sentenced the man to the equivalent of 42 to 52 years in prison for repeatedly wrapping a scarf around a 2-year-old’s neck and hanging her several times as she lost consciousness. David Coleman also videotaped the abuse.
- Updated
Your Social Security payments could be huge -- if all of these things happen.
"I saw a car flip. I saw one careen into the median and burst into flames," the unnamed witness said, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.