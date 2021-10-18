Customized townhome with open floor plan on main floor. Great first impression in entry foyer with unique domed ceiling, tile floor and coat closet. Vaulted ceiling in the living room with gas fireplace that features stone to the ceiling, wood floor and expansive windows. This opens to the eat in kitchen with wood floor, new quartz counters in 2018, new sink 2018, island, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets, and an eat in area with French doors to access the partially covered 12 x 18 Trex deck. Convenient laundry room off the kitchen. Master bedroom has carpet, double tray ceiling and a walk in closet. The master bathroom features tile floor, whirlpool tub, separate shower, double vanity, and cherry cabinets. Second bedroom on the main floor has wood floor, double closet and plantation shutters. 3/4 bathroom has tile shower, tile floor and updated vanity. The lower level is finished with painted floors, brick accent walls and a second gas fireplace. The third bedroom has egress window and 2 closets. Unique den with brick wall. 3/4 bathroom has large glass tiled shower and tile floor. New shingles, skylight, gutters and gutter guard in 2018. The garage is heated and has metal storage cabinets.
3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $445,000
