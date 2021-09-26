 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $450,000

Fantastic location condo with open concept kitchen and living areas with heated floors, dining room walks out to deck and large patio, green space behind condo creates a private backyard. Bedroom used as office has murphy bed, master located at back of house for a great view. Basement finish started for buyer, make your own choice on flooring and tile ~ 9 foot ceilings, set up for family room, bar, full bath just needs vanity top and shower tiled, 3rd bedroom with walk in closet, work out room with sauna, epoxy floors with large storage area. Garage is oversized, heated with epoxy coated floor. Low utilities. $175 monthly HOA fee covers exterior maintenance including watering, mowing, snow removal. Buyer to verify room sizes..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News