3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $450,000

Fantastic location condo with open concept kitchen and living areas with heated floors, dining room walks out to deck and large patio, green space behind condo creates a private backyard. Bedroom used as office has murphy bed, master located at back of house for a great view. Basement finish started for buyer, make your own choice on flooring and tile ~ 9 foot ceilings, set up for family room, bar, full bath just needs vanity top and shower tiled, 3rd bedroom with walk in closet, work out room with sauna, epoxy floors with large storage area. Garage is oversized, heated with epoxy coated floor. Low utilities. $175 monthly HOA fee covers exterior maintenance including watering, mowing, snow removal. Buyer to verify room sizes..