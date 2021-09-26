Fantastic location condo with open concept kitchen and living areas with heated floors, dining room walks out to deck and large patio, green space behind condo creates a private backyard. Bedroom used as office has murphy bed, master located at back of house for a great view. Basement finish started for buyer, make your own choice on flooring and tile ~ 9 foot ceilings, set up for family room, bar, full bath just needs vanity top and shower tiled, 3rd bedroom with walk in closet, work out room with sauna, epoxy floors with large storage area. Garage is oversized, heated with epoxy coated floor. Low utilities. $175 monthly HOA fee covers exterior maintenance including watering, mowing, snow removal. Buyer to verify room sizes..
3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
SLOAN, Iowa -- A 12-year-old boy died Friday after an accident in Sloan.
SIOUX CITY -- A contractor was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for accepting thousands of dollars from clients and never performing the work.
A former Bellevue police officer awaiting trial on charges of felony assault and evidence tampering after the death of his girlfriend was himself found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Kingsley, Iowa, man was arrested early Sunday and charged with threatening to kill an Orange City man.
Congratulations! Because you choose not to vaccinate or wear a mask, Woodbury County is back up to almost 15% positivity rate and we've gone f…
- Updated
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Brandon man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a woman.
CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Marcus, Iowa, mother who encouraged her 13-year-old daughter to have a relationship with an older man has been placed on p…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Sunday.
SIOUX CITY -- Delbert Christensen describes Sioux City's Hubbard Park as a diamond that's "a little bit rough."
- Updated
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities were seeking a suspect in a shooting that claimed the life of the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, police said.