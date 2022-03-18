Beautiful and meticulous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home built by Wegher Construction!! As you enter into the foyer, you have a welcoming open concept design with the kitchen, living room and dining room. The Primary Suite is off behind the kitchen, which offers 10` ceilings, private bathroom with a tiled shower, double vanity sink, large walk-in closet and a private lavatory. Off to the other end of the home you will find two additional bedrooms located on each side of a full bathroom. All the floors in the home are heated, except where you will find carpet. The Owner is including the Smart Home System, Tesla Charging Station, Garage Heater, All GE Appliances and Washer/Dryer, Flat Screen TV in the Living Room and the Culligan Water System. All of the window shades are custom and can also be operated off of the Smart Home System. The finished garage has plenty of space for your motorcycles or golf cart. Last but not least, the basement is ready for you to finish!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $530,000
