Looking to build? Skip the wait…why do that when you can have the next best thing…here’s a gently used and impeccably cared for Wegher built ranch-style home in the meadows featuring 3 beds, 2 baths, a 3 car garage and loads of possibility and potential in the unfinished basement. This home offers a comfortable and functional split bedroom floor plan all nestled in a desirable neighborhood with close proximity to park, walking trails, and golf course. This transitional home showcases a classic design that exudes a timeless appeal and airy feel. As you approach the curb appeal will strike you as you’re greeted by a well-maintained lawn, beautifully landscaped property, and a welcoming covered front porch. Stepping inside, you are welcomed into a spacious and inviting great room. The open floor plan creates a seamless flow between the living area, dining space, and kitchen, perfect for entertaining guests or spending quality time with family. The living room features a cozy stone front fireplace, adding warmth and character to the space. Stepping through the sliding door you’ll maximize your entertaining space with the covered patio!! The kitchen, thoughtfully designed with a center island with bar seating and is equipped with modern slate appliances, sleek countertops, ample cabinetry, pantry space providing plenty of storage space for all bulk dry goods. Just off the kitchen and garage is a conveniently located and perfectly designed mudroom\drop zone\laundry area. The primary bedroom is a peaceful retreat, featuring an en-suite bathroom, complete with a double sink vanity, linen cabinet, walk in tile shower, and nice walk in closet too. The two additional bedrooms on the main are well-sized and can be used as guest rooms, a home office, or whatever your needs. These bedrooms share a well-appointed bathroom with a bathtub\shower combination. Come on over to 592 Oxbow Trail to see this like new house for yourself, you won't be sorry!!!!