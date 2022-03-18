3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $549,900

3 BD 3 BA Ranch located in Dakota Dunes!!!! Superior curb appeal is just the beginning of this beautiful brick, ranch home situated in a quiet cul de sac and backing up to Dakota Dunes Golf Course Fareway #1!! A welcoming foyer opens up to formal dining and formal living rooms and onto a cozy hearth room and kitchen. No stone left unturned with this home being renovated top to bottom. Many updates throughout including all new kitchen with cabinets, appliances, beautiful island and wood flooring. In addition to that there is new flooring throughout, fresh clean pain, fixtures, new blinds and in 2020 new air conditioner and new water heater in 2021. Main floor master suite all new including master bath and second main floor bath. Downstairs is a large family room and a 3rd bedroom with egress, a very spacious walk in closet, 115 sq ft!! The back yard is very private and you can enjoy your peace and quiet in your own 3 season porch. This home is move in ready and ready to impress!!!!!!