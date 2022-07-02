3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $550,000

New construction ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage. This home sits on a scenic lot with trees tucked in behind and views of the river. Zero entry to front door and from garage to the house. 10 foot ceilings and 8 foot doors throughout. White trim and doors. LVP will be in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. In floor heat all rooms and garage. Sprinkler, sod and driveway as well as interior finish work to be completed yet. Open concept living, dining and kitchen. Living room will feature an electric fireplace with stone surround to match the stone on front of home. From the dining room you can access the covered concrete patio with wood ceiling and the views. Kitchen will have white cabinets and maple contrasting island, a 4 x 6 pantry and the appliances will be included. There is a large laundry room, a storage room and mechanical room located conveniently near the garage. The master bedroom will have carpet. The master bathroom will have a soaking tub, a walk in shower, double vanities, a toilet room and there will be a nice sized walk in closet. The other two bedrooms will have carpet and there will be a full bathroom for those bedrooms and guests. Water softener is included. Windows were upgraded to Gerkin Rhino windows. Completion date 45-60 days.